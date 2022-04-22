- Corrected typo during an intro Dialogue (Parants to Parents).
- Adjusted evidence text in notebook.
- Adjusted text size in settings menu to make room for more settings.
- Changed the "scurrying rats" sound effects to "windchimes" for the Demon Ghosts to provide better consistency for non-evidence audio.
- Adjusted Residual Ghost material (Added wave effect).
- Added option to Invert Y-Axis.
- Added option to adjust mouse sensitivity.
- Fixed bug preventing The Skipping Child from becoming visible.
- Residual ghost will now disappear if you get too close to them.
- The notes tab on the HUD is not visible at the office now. Since the notes are inaccessible at the office.
- improved performance during "The Finalize Investigation Report" widget.
- Added the final ghost to Polk St.
- Decreased the rate which intelligent ghost will interact with world objects (Doors and Lights).
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 April 2022
Patch 0.01.021 is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update