Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 April 2022

Patch 0.01.021 is live!

Patch 0.01.021 · 22 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected typo during an intro Dialogue (Parants to Parents).
  • Adjusted evidence text in notebook.
  • Adjusted text size in settings menu to make room for more settings.
  • Changed the "scurrying rats" sound effects to "windchimes" for the Demon Ghosts to provide better consistency for non-evidence audio.
  • Adjusted Residual Ghost material (Added wave effect).
  • Added option to Invert Y-Axis.
  • Added option to adjust mouse sensitivity.
  • Fixed bug preventing The Skipping Child from becoming visible.
  • Residual ghost will now disappear if you get too close to them.
  • The notes tab on the HUD is not visible at the office now. Since the notes are inaccessible at the office.
  • improved performance during "The Finalize Investigation Report" widget.
  • Added the final ghost to Polk St.
  • Decreased the rate which intelligent ghost will interact with world objects (Doors and Lights).
