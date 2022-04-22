Improvements:
- Certain phrases, such as upgrade technical names, have been refined, and the English translation has been changed to be more natural.
- Now, the first improvement has been made so that the path and power of the wave can be recognized more intuitively.
- Improved squad position representation.
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue with attacking invisible targets.
- Fixed an issue where units would not attack enemies within range under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the <Arcane Stream> weapon from being unlocked on the Altar of Sorcerer stage.
Changed files in this update