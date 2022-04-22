 Skip to content

Meister2 update for 22 April 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8607787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Certain phrases, such as upgrade technical names, have been refined, and the English translation has been changed to be more natural.
  • Now, the first improvement has been made so that the path and power of the wave can be recognized more intuitively.
  • Improved squad position representation.

Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue with attacking invisible targets.
  • Fixed an issue where units would not attack enemies within range under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the <Arcane Stream> weapon from being unlocked on the Altar of Sorcerer stage.
