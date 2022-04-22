-Improved rx car handling
-Fixed heightmap editing & brushes not working after loading a track
-Fixed player getting kicked at the end of a race
-Fixed car getting stuck on ghost in track editor test drive
-Fixed multiplayer serverlist showing 0/0 players (ghost server)
-Fixed database sorting
-Fixed screen shaking getting stuck on when pausing during a crash
-Fixed screen saturation getting stuck when resetting car during a crash
-Fixed driving line assist not working after reset
-Extended driving line range
-Fixed last page not showing up on "My tracks"
-Possibly fixed players getting kicked out of a lobby when loading large tracks
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague Playtest update for 22 April 2022
V0.2.5.8.5
