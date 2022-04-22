 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

RaceLeague Playtest update for 22 April 2022

V0.2.5.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8607735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved rx car handling
-Fixed heightmap editing & brushes not working after loading a track
-Fixed player getting kicked at the end of a race
-Fixed car getting stuck on ghost in track editor test drive
-Fixed multiplayer serverlist showing 0/0 players (ghost server)
-Fixed database sorting
-Fixed screen shaking getting stuck on when pausing during a crash
-Fixed screen saturation getting stuck when resetting car during a crash
-Fixed driving line assist not working after reset
-Extended driving line range
-Fixed last page not showing up on "My tracks"
-Possibly fixed players getting kicked out of a lobby when loading large tracks
-Various fixes & improvements

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.