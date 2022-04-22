 Skip to content

Escape Room - The Sick Colleague update for 22 April 2022

A few improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8607623

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, the update to v2.2 contains the following:

  • new: autosave after each puzzle unlock, you can choose between your manual and the auto save when loading (so they are two separate savegames)

  • new: 8 players per room allowed (not sure if it is stable, let me know! Take care of your toes!)

  • new: first batch of Portuguese translation (thanks to Marina Herrmann)

  • new: 100% leaderboard for speedrunners of room 2 (Barbara's secret), you have to solve every puzzle, the order is not important. You can check the state by pressing F1, when there is no hint left you can leave

  • fixed loading with missing savegame

  • fixed duplicate resolutions in settings

  • fixed shadow opacity, so it won't make it impossible to read things

  • fixed the hugeness of the shoe (just a little bit :D)

