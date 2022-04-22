A few improvements

Hi everyone, the update to v2.2 contains the following:
-
new: autosave after each puzzle unlock, you can choose between your manual and the auto save when loading (so they are two separate savegames)
-
new: 8 players per room allowed (not sure if it is stable, let me know! Take care of your toes!)
-
new: first batch of Portuguese translation (thanks to Marina Herrmann)
-
new: 100% leaderboard for speedrunners of room 2 (Barbara's secret), you have to solve every puzzle, the order is not important. You can check the state by pressing F1, when there is no hint left you can leave
-
fixed loading with missing savegame
-
fixed duplicate resolutions in settings
-
fixed shadow opacity, so it won't make it impossible to read things
-
fixed the hugeness of the shoe (just a little bit :D)
Changed files in this update