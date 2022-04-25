 Skip to content

ZpellCatz: Pumpkin Prologue update for 25 April 2022

"Great on Deck" Update (0.93.0) April '22

Build 8607506

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Added more epic items
  • Friendly rooms are allowed to spawn closer to the dungeon entrance now
  • Advanced blacksmith services are now cheaper when the base item is of normal quality
  • This change makes normal items worth being picked up in midgame / lategame (e.g. to craft epic items)
  • Treasure rooms and boss rooms now drop at least one item of quality special or higher
  • Added an option to change cursor speed when playing with a gamepad
  • Reworked main menu scene
  • Small bug fixes

World

  • Greatly improved water / ocean mesh and added a wave animation
  • Wall and doodad meshes have been improved
  • Crystal cave (pumpkin prologue) walls now have crystals in them

UI

  • Dialogue box now supports colored text
  • Adjusted quest item info icon position
  • Added new logo graphic
  • Name box of the new game screen is now on top to better work with on screen keyboard (Deck)
  • "Box" gamepad layout now has proper button images for "start" and "select"
  • Added "Deck" gamepad layout
  • Minor UI fixes

SAVE STATE

  • Audio & video settings are now saved locally only
  • There is no reason to share these settings between multiple devices (e.g. main PC and Deck)
  • Breaking change: Your previous audio & video settings will be overwritten by default values

Engine

  • Game engine update: Unity 2021
  • Library updates

