"Great on Deck" Update (0.93.0) April '22

General
- Added more epic items
- Friendly rooms are allowed to spawn closer to the dungeon entrance now
- Advanced blacksmith services are now cheaper when the base item is of normal quality
- This change makes normal items worth being picked up in midgame / lategame (e.g. to craft epic items)
- Treasure rooms and boss rooms now drop at least one item of quality special or higher
- Added an option to change cursor speed when playing with a gamepad
- Reworked main menu scene
- Small bug fixes
World
- Greatly improved water / ocean mesh and added a wave animation
- Wall and doodad meshes have been improved
- Crystal cave (pumpkin prologue) walls now have crystals in them
UI
- Dialogue box now supports colored text
- Adjusted quest item info icon position
- Added new logo graphic
- Name box of the new game screen is now on top to better work with on screen keyboard (Deck)
- "Box" gamepad layout now has proper button images for "start" and "select"
- Added "Deck" gamepad layout
- Minor UI fixes
SAVE STATE
- Audio & video settings are now saved locally only
- There is no reason to share these settings between multiple devices (e.g. main PC and Deck)
- Breaking change: Your previous audio & video settings will be overwritten by default values
Engine
- Game engine update: Unity 2021
- Library updates
Do you own a Steam Deck? If yes, you should definitively try ZpellCatz: Pumpkin Prologue!
