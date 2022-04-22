Closed Pre-Alpha Available Now

🎉 Welcome friend, to the closed pre-alpha for SAMSARA ☸️

Foreword

Your time and input are valuable to us so we can create the best game possible.

The focus of this pre-alpha test is to gauge how audiences react to the game itself. Please be aware that there are known performance issues, bugs and missing features but that the focus of the test is on the appeal of the themes and gameplay. Therefore, don't worry about making bug reports - just give us your honest opinions on the visuals and feel of the gameplay.

You can find our playtest feedback form here: https://forms.gle/fwS5omyXiJ9VTmh77

Furthermore, if you're a Soulsborne/Souls-like fan we would very much appreciate to get your detailed input on what you like about these types of games (souls-like's) so we can ensure we're appealing to your tastes.

Our in-depth Soulsborne Survey can be found here: https://forms.gle/xw5DnD7BTdbXEUWVA

What to Expect

Be aware that the game is not fit for consumers at present. Features and quality are not representative of the final product. This means that most of the avatars, levels, systems and content is absent. However, we do feel there is enough to start getting valuable player feedback.

What is currently available for testing:

One sub-continent (level); Cakravada - the edge of the world.

Three playable avatars; Deva, Naraka and Manusya.

Basic combat, avatar skills, dialogue and questing.

Character and environment models (i.e. visuals) are a work-in-progress and the character renders used here are indicative of the level of quality we're aiming for in the graphics and fidelity is something we're striving for in the visuals. Performance is of course a priority but only moderate optimisations have been able to be implemented at present. You are likely to encounter performance issues, especially on low-end hardware. The demo will auto-detect and apply graphics settings based on a benchmark that runs as you open the game to alleviate this.

Our hope is that we can gather your feedback on an early version of the game so we can align our team on the most valuable gameplay experience. That said, we are not a huge studio and there is no NDA. We are a small, scrappy studio looking to reach our audience, so please do let your friends know about SAMSARA :-)

How to Access

Please follow these instructions for accessing the PC test via Steam:

1. Visit the SAMSARA Steam Page

Visit our steam page...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1683570/Sasra/

2. Download & Install

Select 'Add to Wishlist' and then 'Request Access' as shown below. The title should appear available to download in your Steam Library after access is granted by our team.

3. Play & Provide Feedback

Play the game from your Steam library and don't forget to provide feedback.

Wishlist & Follow

If you are interested in accessing further tests or the final game then please add our game to your Wishlist on Steam and join our Discord channel or mailing list to be the first to get updates and invites to future events and demos.

You can also follow our development over on Twitter and Youtube.

Love & Respect,

from the team @ I N F I N I T Y 27