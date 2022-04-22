There are new Adventure Variants to tackle and a few Champions are buffed and ready to help your formations!
Sisaspia, Minsc, Hitch, Baeloth, and Melf are buffed all weekend long!
Check out the Swords & Sorcery Weekend Buff live in-game now!
