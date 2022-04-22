 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms update for 22 April 2022

Swords & Sorcery Weekend Buff

Share · View all patches · Build 8607388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are new Adventure Variants to tackle and a few Champions are buffed and ready to help your formations!

Sisaspia, Minsc, Hitch, Baeloth, and Melf are buffed all weekend long!

Check out the Swords & Sorcery Weekend Buff live in-game now!

Changed files in this update

Northern Greenwood Content Depot 627691
  • Loading history…
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Mac Depot Depot 627692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.