Minor update

- Decreased the volume of the alarms so they don't burst your ears when going off
- Removed doors for 2 reasons:
- Players found it annoying and repetitive to look for keys every time they encounter a door
- The A.I. had various bugs when encountering doors which can ruin the whole game experience
This change will now allow the player to access the whole map without having to be forced to look for keys to progress.
Currently Working on
- Voice Acting for the player character and the doctor
- I am working on ways to make encountering the doctor more of a challenging and scarier experience
Changed files in this update