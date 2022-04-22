Player could get stuck in an infinite respawn loop in Lake location by the river, after dying.
Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 22 April 2022
Fix game breaking issue with checkpoint in Lake by the river.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update