 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 22 April 2022

Fix game breaking issue with checkpoint in Lake by the river.

Share · View all patches · Build 8607250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player could get stuck in an infinite respawn loop in Lake location by the river, after dying.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.