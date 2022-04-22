Poker Quest v62 - Major update! New hero, graphics, and more

- NEW HERO: The Rainbow Knight!
- Phoenix can be killed by Enflame once again.
- Corrected texts on some items (Holy Mace, Splendid Sword of Thunder, Splendid Axe of Flame, Dark Warhammer of Pairs) and Wildsmith.
- Multiple camping tents can now be used at a given node (including camp sites).
- Scroll of Greed can no longer be used without first having enough max life.
- Changed some items (particularly stashes) that had inconsistent enchant conditions.
- Bless should now work correctly with certain status effects (like Hex).
- Shieldbash should now deal the correct amount of damage when enflamed.
- Items with Lock should now refresh correctly after revival.
- Stunbolts will now correctly stun when next lightning is at 20%.
- Enchantment texts should now show the correct values during Sudden Death.
- World modifiers that cause specific cards to be drawn will no longer draw those cards if they are stashed.
- Increased the size of the preview cards for the Foresight mechanic.
- Gargoyle's Armor mechanics should now work properly.
- Explosive mechanics should now correctly deal Fire damage.
- Monsters that steal resources should no longer do so when enflame should have killed them first.
- Item Smash mechanics should now ignore consumables.
- Lightning should now be correctly be affected by the world modifier "Strong Attacks."
- Item bonuses should now work correctly with the "Slow Items" Challenge.
- Spirithorn should no longer cause unexpected deaths during the "Queen of Spades" world modifier.
- Multiple actions can no longer be bound to the same key (which could cause crashes).
- Fixed a crash related issue caused by Mixturedraw.
- Fixed a crash related issue involving the confirmation checkbox when applying status effects.
- Fixed some issues related to Achievements that caused some of them to be unachievable.
- Fixed an issue that prevented importing saves.
- Fixed a tutorial related bug.
