Poker Quest update for 22 April 2022

Poker Quest v62 - Major update! New hero, graphics, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8607207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • NEW HERO: The Rainbow Knight!
  • Phoenix can be killed by Enflame once again.
  • Corrected texts on some items (Holy Mace, Splendid Sword of Thunder, Splendid Axe of Flame, Dark Warhammer of Pairs) and Wildsmith.
  • Multiple camping tents can now be used at a given node (including camp sites).
  • Scroll of Greed can no longer be used without first having enough max life.
  • Changed some items (particularly stashes) that had inconsistent enchant conditions.
  • Bless should now work correctly with certain status effects (like Hex).
  • Shieldbash should now deal the correct amount of damage when enflamed.
  • Items with Lock should now refresh correctly after revival.
  • Stunbolts will now correctly stun when next lightning is at 20%.
  • Enchantment texts should now show the correct values during Sudden Death.
  • World modifiers that cause specific cards to be drawn will no longer draw those cards if they are stashed.
  • Increased the size of the preview cards for the Foresight mechanic.
  • Gargoyle's Armor mechanics should now work properly.
  • Explosive mechanics should now correctly deal Fire damage.
  • Monsters that steal resources should no longer do so when enflame should have killed them first.
  • Item Smash mechanics should now ignore consumables.
  • Lightning should now be correctly be affected by the world modifier "Strong Attacks."
  • Item bonuses should now work correctly with the "Slow Items" Challenge.
  • Spirithorn should no longer cause unexpected deaths during the "Queen of Spades" world modifier.
  • Multiple actions can no longer be bound to the same key (which could cause crashes).
  • Fixed a crash related issue caused by Mixturedraw.
  • Fixed a crash related issue involving the confirmation checkbox when applying status effects.
  • Fixed some issues related to Achievements that caused some of them to be unachievable.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented importing saves.
  • Fixed a tutorial related bug.

