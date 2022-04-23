0.7.0.0422版本更新

Ver 0.7.0.0422 Game Update:
- Polished part of the game story & tutorial.
- Adjusted the playing speed of the story animation and comics, you can click on a “next page” button now! :D
- Optimized the visual effect when building a facility .
- Optimized the display of adventure item source.
- Optimized the information of missions and related adventurer’s wish on the mission board.
- Fixed the bug of incorrect PuPu House building location while loading game from save files.
Changed files in this update