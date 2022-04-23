 Skip to content

噗噗的冒险乐园 update for 23 April 2022

0.7.0.0422版本更新

噗噗的冒险乐园 update for 23 April 2022

Ver 0.7.0.0422 Game Update:

  1. Polished part of the game story & tutorial.
  2. Adjusted the playing speed of the story animation and comics, you can click on a “next page” button now! :D
  3. Optimized the visual effect when building a facility .
  4. Optimized the display of adventure item source.
  5. Optimized the information of missions and related adventurer’s wish on the mission board.
  6. Fixed the bug of incorrect PuPu House building location while loading game from save files.

