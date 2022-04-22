 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Crocotile 3D update for 22 April 2022

v1.8.5 + CrocoJam 🍓

Share · View all patches · Build 8607054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, there will be another CrocoJam starting on May 1st, through May 7th. You can find more details here:

🐊CrocoJam🍓

Come join the fun and make some 3d croco!

v.1.8.5 (April 22, 2022)

  • Added: New effects! Fog, Bloom, and Depth of Field. Go to Edit > Effects, to enable them and set their properties.
  • Improved: On Mac, it will load default text if it fails to load localization files.
  • Fixed: "Remove Selected Item" button in Scene panel wouldn't remove Cameras/Lights.
  • Fixed: Clicking(selecting/deselecing) on vertices wouldn't update the UVs in some cases.
  • Fixed: Deselecting vertices with Ctrl+D wouldn't update UVs either.
  • Fixed: Ctrl+A selecting touching vertices wouldn't update UVs either.
  • Fixed: Exporting would deselect verts/faces and also exit Object Edit Mode.
  • Fixed: In Orthographic mode, the wireframe/edges would be offset incorrectly and was more noticeable when zoomed in.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.