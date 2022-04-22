v1.8.5 + CrocoJam 🍓

Hey everyone, there will be another CrocoJam starting on May 1st, through May 7th. You can find more details here:
🐊CrocoJam🍓
Come join the fun and make some 3d croco!
v.1.8.5 (April 22, 2022)
- Added: New effects! Fog, Bloom, and Depth of Field. Go to Edit > Effects, to enable them and set their properties.
- Improved: On Mac, it will load default text if it fails to load localization files.
- Fixed: "Remove Selected Item" button in Scene panel wouldn't remove Cameras/Lights.
- Fixed: Clicking(selecting/deselecing) on vertices wouldn't update the UVs in some cases.
- Fixed: Deselecting vertices with Ctrl+D wouldn't update UVs either.
- Fixed: Ctrl+A selecting touching vertices wouldn't update UVs either.
- Fixed: Exporting would deselect verts/faces and also exit Object Edit Mode.
- Fixed: In Orthographic mode, the wireframe/edges would be offset incorrectly and was more noticeable when zoomed in.
Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!
