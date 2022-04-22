Update 1.5

Team's Thoughts
This one is slightly smaller in terms of features since we were trying to catch errors and inconsistencies
In Depth Patch notes
As per usual, Verde made a community hub post with the full detailed patch notes, you can find it here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1653100/discussions/0/3272437487147518932/
Additions
4 New Music Tracks
- One for each season, as per usual
10 New Mutations
- For a total of 100
New Steam Achievement
- A new steam achievement to those who get at least once every single one of the 100 mutations in the game
Balance changes
- Fire tile spread reduced
Optimizations
- Reduced how much VRAM the game uses during load and playtime
- Flying resources now respect the particle count limit
- Added a proper load screen
Fixes
- Active and Passive mutations should no longer conflict in the mutation bar
- Lightning should no longer be able to stop the game from responding
- Aquifers, Sigils and Nature's attendants should no longer generate parasites
