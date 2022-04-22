 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Heliotropism update for 22 April 2022

Update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8607041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Team's Thoughts

This one is slightly smaller in terms of features since we were trying to catch errors and inconsistencies

In Depth Patch notes

As per usual, Verde made a community hub post with the full detailed patch notes, you can find it here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1653100/discussions/0/3272437487147518932/

Additions

4 New Music Tracks

  • One for each season, as per usual

10 New Mutations

  • For a total of 100

New Steam Achievement

  • A new steam achievement to those who get at least once every single one of the 100 mutations in the game

Balance changes

  • Fire tile spread reduced

Optimizations

  • Reduced how much VRAM the game uses during load and playtime
  • Flying resources now respect the particle count limit
  • Added a proper load screen

Fixes

  • Active and Passive mutations should no longer conflict in the mutation bar
  • Lightning should no longer be able to stop the game from responding
  • Aquifers, Sigils and Nature's attendants should no longer generate parasites
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.