Version: 1.2
• Bug Fix: Steam wasn’t awarding certain achievements
• Bug Fix: Some trophies were not awarding properly
• Bug Fix: Number of empty Collector Cars spots was not calculating correctly
• Bug Fix: Some manager windows remained visible when entering the employee ops screen
• Bug Fix: In CarHuHu when switching back to featured view the buy button could be available if already purchased
• Bug Fix: Settings UI didn’t reset after deleting a game
• Added Prestige Points, for Homes and Collector Cars
• Added Hard Mode
• Added Button to send job to another repair shop
• Added Skill Range to the UI
• Added $1.5 million loan
• Removed the local check for Trophies and Achievements
• Changing the Dealership name will now change its service department as well
Auto World Tycoon update for 22 April 2022
Patch Version 1.2
