New Features Friday

It's time for our first feature release following our launch into Steam Early Access. This feature release we introduce both new schematics, new materials, and new gameplay mechanics.
- A new scanner system as part of the Jump Drive menu, allows you to scan systems before jumping (provided you have a scanner installed on your ship)
- Two new ships, The Pytheas-X is a nimbler, class 1 ship, which allows you to attach an additional harvester (a nuclear reactor) along side solar panels, and also allows for the attaching of a scanner
- The Hippalus is the first class 2 ship, which allows you to attach class 2 components, and mining equipment, making it possible to mine on the move
- New class 2 probes for general, mineral, gas and ferrous metal extraction are now available
- New class 1 probe, for harvesting wood from a planet (where wood is available)
- A new gas extraction miner for extracting gas from a planet as part of either a mining platform or a mining ship
- Fixed a bug where crafting would remove all materials of a certain type from inventory
- Fixed a bug where hoppers refused the selection of certain types of resources when harvesting
- Fixed a bug where the nuclear reactor would not have any nuclear energy available to start harvesting
- Fixed a bug where probes could be deployed to a planet where no resources existed that the probe is capable of harvesting
- Updated Dient system to include all major metal groups (to make life easier)
As always, if you experience any issues or bugs, always happy to help diagnose and fix them, message on our Discord
