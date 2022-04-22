 Skip to content

UPDATE Version 1.032 released!

Here are the patch notes (v1.032.82):
  • ADDED option in settings to disable Journal UI
  • ADDED new gamemode without campaign quest progression
  • ADDED Challenge mode scenario after "Ending" in Journal UI
  • ADDED Staff finder service (pay to find new potential staff)
  • ADDED Superstar staff (chance for wizard staff recruitment)
  • Stream settings and features will now be saved
  • Fixed incorrect rewards for completing chapters in "Journal"
  • Tweaks to decrease income from VIP subscriptions
  • Tweaks to decrease income from donations
  • Tweaks to increase project quality for staff (all professions)
  • Tweaks to decrease income from contracts & sponsorship deals
  • Tweaks to decrease reputation gain from "very short" stream
  • Tweaks to decrease follower gain from "very short" stream
  • Tweaks to decrease experience gain from "very short" stream
  • Tweaks to decrease subscriber gain from "very short" stream
  • Tweaks to decrease reputation gain from "short" stream
  • Tweaks to decrease follower gain from "short" stream
  • Tweaks to decrease experience gain from "short" stream
  • Tweaks to decrease subscriber gain from "short" stream
  • Tweaks to increase reputation gain from "long" stream
  • Tweaks to increase follower gain from "long" stream
  • Tweaks to increase experience gain from "long" stream
  • Tweaks to increase subscriber gain from "long" stream
  • Tweaks to increase reputation gain from "very long" stream
  • Tweaks to increase follower gain from "very long" stream
  • Tweaks to increase experience gain from "very long" stream
  • Tweaks to increase subscriber gain from "very long" stream
  • Minor tweaks to channel hype gain and promotion bonus
  • Improved saving system and auto repair for older saves
  • Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
  • Updated several tooltips
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

