UPDATE Version 1.032 released!

Here are the patch notes (v1.032.82):
- ADDED option in settings to disable Journal UI
- ADDED new gamemode without campaign quest progression
- ADDED Challenge mode scenario after "Ending" in Journal UI
- ADDED Staff finder service (pay to find new potential staff)
- ADDED Superstar staff (chance for wizard staff recruitment)
- Stream settings and features will now be saved
- Fixed incorrect rewards for completing chapters in "Journal"
- Tweaks to decrease income from VIP subscriptions
- Tweaks to decrease income from donations
- Tweaks to increase project quality for staff (all professions)
- Tweaks to decrease income from contracts & sponsorship deals
- Tweaks to decrease reputation gain from "very short" stream
- Tweaks to decrease follower gain from "very short" stream
- Tweaks to decrease experience gain from "very short" stream
- Tweaks to decrease subscriber gain from "very short" stream
- Tweaks to decrease reputation gain from "short" stream
- Tweaks to decrease follower gain from "short" stream
- Tweaks to decrease experience gain from "short" stream
- Tweaks to decrease subscriber gain from "short" stream
- Tweaks to increase reputation gain from "long" stream
- Tweaks to increase follower gain from "long" stream
- Tweaks to increase experience gain from "long" stream
- Tweaks to increase subscriber gain from "long" stream
- Tweaks to increase reputation gain from "very long" stream
- Tweaks to increase follower gain from "very long" stream
- Tweaks to increase experience gain from "very long" stream
- Tweaks to increase subscriber gain from "very long" stream
- Minor tweaks to channel hype gain and promotion bonus
- Improved saving system and auto repair for older saves
- Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
- Updated several tooltips
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
