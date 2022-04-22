Version 1.0 Update

This update replaces inconsistent graphics used in Dungeon Runs. The bread and four leaf clover have been replaced by Red & Blue Crates, which you can destroy and chain as GP Multipliers. The Red Crates restore some health while the Blue Crates double your GP Multiplier.

I don't need to get any more assets after this update, so the Game will go Live on Steam shortly after this post. I just need to confrm a date, unless I find a major bug. Which I don't believe will be the case as I did rigourous testing on the backend already up to this release.

Moondrop Rings and Artisan Prefix Mods have had their Mana reduced to 40 Mana from 100 Mana. This is to balance the Mana Stat, which is a powerful mechanic in RogueStone.

I fixed a bug where Scroll of Enchantments and Oil of Enhancements would not Boost their respective Stats, and is now fixed.

I removed the Warp effect from Exits/Entrances of Town areas.

I fixed a hiccup that was happening when you acquire your first RogueStone from the Town Vendor, that would push the Shop Menu instantly, and is now smoother.

Combat Audio is Standardized and the Uploaded fix is in this Update.

The Drop Table has been added to the Official Wikia for RogueStone. Check Steam Community Forums for the link.

The final build will have all 4 Pc Tutorials in Town, with Instructions. This is currently a Wip and only the 1st Pc Tutorial is done atm. That will be the final update before release.

I'm going to be sending out more Keys to Beta Test the game on Twitter today and in the coming days and weeks.

You can find me on Twitter @RogueStone4