Improved player controls and new Achievements

New Features/Changes:
-
New Player Controls:
- Before: Single right click actions were move, attack move (click near enemies) or focus a unit attack (click single unit)
- Now: Single right click actions are move, attack move (click near/in enemies) or attacking the trunk. Double click for focus a unit attack
-
Improved AI behaviour and movement
-
Improved attacking trunks: Units now attack multiple points of a trunk
-
Improved the settings menu
-
Improved hero tutorial
-
Improved performance in the Worldmap
-
Added Achievement "Lightning Conductor", win "PathOfElectricity" on hard without losing a unit to the lightning
-
Added Achievement "Plant Lover", win "GloomyHarvest" on hard without losing a unit to a plant
-
Added Achievement "Craftsman", upgrade 100 times a building
-
Added Achievement "Construction Worker", upgrade 200 times a building
-
Added Achievement "Architect", upgrade 400 times a building
Balancing:
- Building levels of the AI is now set equal to the difficulty
- AI won't upgrade to higher building levels on easy
- Changed positions of Buildings in "Shooting Cliff"
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where units moved through the fence of the horse farm
- Fixed resolution selection in settings menu
- Fixed a bug where units sometimes moved laggy to a trunk
- Fixed a bug where the pause menu won't close when you quit a multiplayer match
Changed files in this update