TowersRTS update for 22 April 2022

Improved player controls and new Achievements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/Changes:

  • New Player Controls:

    • Before: Single right click actions were move, attack move (click near enemies) or focus a unit attack (click single unit)
    • Now: Single right click actions are move, attack move (click near/in enemies) or attacking the trunk. Double click for focus a unit attack

  • Improved AI behaviour and movement

  • Improved attacking trunks: Units now attack multiple points of a trunk

  • Improved the settings menu

  • Improved hero tutorial

  • Improved performance in the Worldmap

  • Added Achievement "Lightning Conductor", win "PathOfElectricity" on hard without losing a unit to the lightning

  • Added Achievement "Plant Lover", win "GloomyHarvest" on hard without losing a unit to a plant

  • Added Achievement "Craftsman", upgrade 100 times a building

  • Added Achievement "Construction Worker", upgrade 200 times a building

  • Added Achievement "Architect", upgrade 400 times a building

Balancing:

  • Building levels of the AI is now set equal to the difficulty
  • AI won't upgrade to higher building levels on easy
  • Changed positions of Buildings in "Shooting Cliff"

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where units moved through the fence of the horse farm
  • Fixed resolution selection in settings menu
  • Fixed a bug where units sometimes moved laggy to a trunk
  • Fixed a bug where the pause menu won't close when you quit a multiplayer match
