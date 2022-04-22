Update 2.1.308. Bug fixes

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!
Update 2.1.308. Changelog
Improvements and changes:
- Changed Saltpeter and Glue recipes.
- Now the cursor is not hidden when rotating the camera.
- Sulfur Ore can now be mined in the Abandoned Mine.
- Now 5 bombs are created at once instead of 1, and the number of required resources is the same.
- Now, when the chance of double collection is triggered, only the resource on which the bonus worked is highlighted in green.
- Increased the level of cooking requirement for crafting "Braised Dead Flesh with Celandine".
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where some pet-only abilities could be cast on players.
- Fixed a bug with the food bonus "Braised Dead Flesh with Celandine".
- Fixed a bug with the entrance to the Crypt of the Fallen Warriors.
