Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 22 April 2022

Update 2.1.308. Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Update 2.1.308. Changelog

Improvements and changes:
  • Changed Saltpeter and Glue recipes.
  • Now the cursor is not hidden when rotating the camera.
  • Sulfur Ore can now be mined in the Abandoned Mine.
  • Now 5 bombs are created at once instead of 1, and the number of required resources is the same.
  • Now, when the chance of double collection is triggered, only the resource on which the bonus worked is highlighted in green.
  • Increased the level of cooking requirement for crafting "Braised Dead Flesh with Celandine".
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where some pet-only abilities could be cast on players.
  • Fixed a bug with the food bonus "Braised Dead Flesh with Celandine".
  • Fixed a bug with the entrance to the Crypt of the Fallen Warriors.

