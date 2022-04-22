 Skip to content

Medieval Dynasty update for 22 April 2022

Hotfix to v1.3.0.6.

Build 8606070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have another small hotfix, taking the game to v1.3.0.6.

ADDED
  • The possibility of upgrading modules in some non-residential buildings.
FIXED
  • Double doors in one of the houses in Jezerica.
  • Crossbow collisions.
  • A crash when returning to main menu while being near to NPCs.
  • In case there was an issue when gaining the achievement "Happy wife, happy life" for the first time, any subsequent tries would also fail.
UPDATED
  • Rendering optimisations.
  • Reworked models of the Excavation Shed modules.
  • Reduced costs for some building modules.

