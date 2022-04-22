Hotfix to v1.3.0.6.

Hello everyone!
We have another small hotfix, taking the game to v1.3.0.6.
ADDED
- The possibility of upgrading modules in some non-residential buildings.
FIXED
- Double doors in one of the houses in Jezerica.
- Crossbow collisions.
- A crash when returning to main menu while being near to NPCs.
- In case there was an issue when gaining the achievement "Happy wife, happy life" for the first time, any subsequent tries would also fail.
UPDATED
- Rendering optimisations.
- Reworked models of the Excavation Shed modules.
- Reduced costs for some building modules.
