Super Squad update for 22 April 2022

The new Trooper Rotation has just been made live!

Super Squad update for 22 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Trooper Rotation

Hi everyone, here's the Trooper rotation that's just been pushed live!

Damage:

  • Our long-range pirate Sniper Crow, who specialises in assassinating people from off screen.
  • Sarge, our rapid fire Soldier who excels in the middle of the fray dishing out in AoE damage.

Tank:

  • Our two-part tank pairing, Fang and Trigger. Trigger doesn't think of himself as an attack dog, he's just playing Fetch.

Healer:

  • Our angelic champion Eve is here to save her allies and condemn her enemies.
  • The king of duality Florp. He always wants to help, but sometimes the enemies just won't let him heal them.

Support:

  • Supreme Overlord Nebular, who dominates the battlefield from afar, letting his allies do the grunt work.

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback throughout early access! You can also take advantage of our LFG role, and communicate directly with the Devs to help us shape the future of the game!

