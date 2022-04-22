The new Trooper Rotation has just been made live!

New Trooper Rotation
Hi everyone, here's the Trooper rotation that's just been pushed live!
Damage:
- Our long-range pirate Sniper Crow, who specialises in assassinating people from off screen.
- Sarge, our rapid fire Soldier who excels in the middle of the fray dishing out in AoE damage.
Tank:
- Our two-part tank pairing, Fang and Trigger. Trigger doesn't think of himself as an attack dog, he's just playing Fetch.
Healer:
- Our angelic champion Eve is here to save her allies and condemn her enemies.
- The king of duality Florp. He always wants to help, but sometimes the enemies just won't let him heal them.
Support:
- Supreme Overlord Nebular, who dominates the battlefield from afar, letting his allies do the grunt work.
