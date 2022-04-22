 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 22 April 2022

Hotfix Apr 22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated VFX for regular slash damage during melee attacks
  • Missing images for Mace Berserker, Balarama's Blessing, Siphon
  • Side art getting hidden on wide screens
  • Bhishma's power was not lighting up if a unit took damage during player turn
  • Deckbuilder filters were sometimes acting oddly
  • Removed preview on left when card is selected/dragged since it was partly blocking the board
  • Shriek animation on opponent now goes in the correct direction
