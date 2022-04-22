- Updated VFX for regular slash damage during melee attacks
- Missing images for Mace Berserker, Balarama's Blessing, Siphon
- Side art getting hidden on wide screens
- Bhishma's power was not lighting up if a unit took damage during player turn
- Deckbuilder filters were sometimes acting oddly
- Removed preview on left when card is selected/dragged since it was partly blocking the board
- Shriek animation on opponent now goes in the correct direction
Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 22 April 2022
Hotfix Apr 22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update