Distant Worlds 2 update for 26 April 2022

Distant Worlds 2 - Latest Update (1.0.3.7)

Build 8605955

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update of Distant Worlds 2 (1.0.3.7) has been released, here's what's new:

CRASH FIXES

  • reduced likelihood of hangs before autosaving
  • added fix for rare memory corruption when animating space creatures
  • fixed crash when adding diplomatic incident
  • fixed crash when updating ship engine exhaust
  • fixed crash when calculating ship collision avoidance
  • fixed crash when resolving character mission location description
  • fixed crash when drawing troop summary
  • fixed crash when determining resource prices
  • fixed crash when determining fleet systems within engagement range
  • fixed crash when evaluating threats to ship or base
  • fixed crash when fixing ships in a location
  • fixed crash when updating location for fighters onboard a carrier
  • fixed crash when rendering message
  • fixed crash when firing weapons
  • fixed crash when rendering character traits
  • fixed crash when determining retrofit resources for a ship or base
  • fixed crash when finding nearest refuelling point
  • fixed crash when drawing empire relation in diplomacy screen
  • fixed crash when determining empire mining targets
  • fixed rare crash when loading some older savegames
  • fixed crash when switching camera modes
  • reworked some rendering to further minimize DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED crashes
  • fixed crash when evaluating threats
  • fixed crash when calculating location visibility level
  • fixed crash when rendering research screen
  • fixed crash when examining recent trade deals
  • fixed crash when extracting resources
  • fixed crash when identifying independent repair bases
  • fixed crash when fulfilling resource orders
  • fixed crash when sorting items while determining mining targets
  • fixed crash when executing action
  • fixed crash when calculating construction yard wait time
  • fixed crash when identifying refuelling points
  • fixed crash when rendering ship or base summary
  • fixed crash when drawing construction yard summary
  • fixed crash when updating ship engine exhaust
  • fixed crash when preparing ship for retrofit
  • fixed crash when changing ship empire
  • fixed crash when obtaining fleet template designs per role
  • fixed crash when auto-assigning scout mission to exploration ship
  • fixed crash when launching assault pod
  • fixed crash when updating user interface controls
  • fixed crash when refreshing graphics setup
  • fixed crash when checking whether ship is in battle
  • fixed crash when checking for appearance of hive threat
  • fixed crash when completing ship command
  • fixed crash when planet removed in game editor
  • fixed crash when calculating ship collision avoidance
  • fixed crash when drawing system exploration data
  • fixed crash when drawing system summary
  • fixed crash when editing bonuses in game editor
  • fixed crash when drawing research button
  • fixed crash when updating tourism/migration/resource flow data
  • fixed crash when adding diplomatic relation incident
  • fixed crash when rendering creature effects
  • fixed crash when rendering map overlay buttons
  • fixed crash when reviewing army templates
  • fixed crash when updating character bonuses
  • fixed crash when processing ships and bases
  • fixed crash when inflicting ion damage from nebula storms
  • fixed crash when removing weapon blast from location
  • fixed crash when ship unloads passengers
  • fixed crash when generating new character
  • fixed crash when building facility
  • updated Harmony library to resolve some problems

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

  • improved general performance, especially in very large games
  • further adjustments to some map overlays to improve performance (long range scanners, exploration, diplomacy)
  • added new default system badge mode (Basic) with smaller, simplified badges when zoomed out to galaxy level. Extended mode is same as previous Basic mode
  • improved general performance relating to fleet operations
  • fixed occasional hang when fleets bombard colonies
  • fixed occasional performance 'stuttering'
  • fixed ship movement sometimes being jerky when zoom into same location
  • improved rendering performance for map overlays: exploration, diplomacy long range scanners

SYSTEM BADGES AND MAP OVERLAYS

  • fixed clickable regions for new basic system badges
  • ensure map buttons retain highlight state when apply changes to graphics settings
  • altered map overlay buffer format (long range scanners, exploration, diplomacy) to improve overlay opacity and visibility

SAVEGAMES

  • updated autosave timer logic to ensure save at specified intervals. Reminder that paused time does not count towards autosave interval
  • now check for low disk space when saving game and send warning message if needed
  • more graceful handling of savegame failures for whatever reason

OTHER CHANGES

  • fixed slow initial zoom-in when start new game
  • now purge old low-priority empire messages
  • altered texture streaming memory budget to be more generous when no shared system memory allocated
  • waypointing ships now properly slow to a stop while waiting for other fleet ships to arrive
  • fixed bug when performing jump pathfinding
  • fixed colony bombardment ship range when colony has long range defensive weapons (previously ships were too cautious to approach colony when tactics were Evade)
  • updated values for planetary shield facilities
  • data fixes to allow planetary destroyer to be built again
  • fixed Load Fleet Template dialog to properly load from FleetTemplates sub-folder (same folder as Save Fleet Template)
  • exploration and diplomacy map overlays now auto-enable when in relevant UI area
  • long range scanner, exploration and diplomacy map overlays now more opaque
  • The resource and credit discount on Planet Destroyer hulls has come to an end
  • Ship hull fixes for certain freighters and transports
  • Fixes to component data typos and some tweaks some of which affect the permissible slot sizes for certain late game weapons
  • Additional story event fixes
  • Fixes for some facility upgrade issues due to incorrect IDs in the facility data

