 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dragon Caffi update for 23 April 2022

Bug Fixes 01

Share · View all patches · Build 8605783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Replace Spring Band shadow sprites
  • Starpoint Bat animation timing corrected.
  • Reduced cooking game duration to 30 seconds from 45 seconds
  • Corrected Spring Meadows Road Closed sign dialog.
  • Removed Gavins duplicate shadow.
  • Fixed Rosie - Fix the Bike dialog - preventing parcel notification from firing early.
  • Added additional tutorial information to Witty Letter at start.
  • Added quest check and reset for Mitzie - Light the town lights.
  • Fixed Audio bug when walking through multiple Rustling Plants.
  • Changed starting windchime colour to blue - 79FFF7
  • Changed starting tile colour to slightly pink - FACFF2
  • Changed shadows on Hide n Seek crew in Spring Meadows
  • Astor's shadow position moved down
  • Changed shadows on Hide n Seek crew in Town
  • Changed bandstand shadows
  • Corrected Misaligned Bush circle collider in Spring Meadows
  • Adjusted Crop Detection in Old Forest Gardens.
  • Corrected grammatical error in Rennie dialog.
  • Updated Sterling's dialogue to include map hint
  • Updated Gavin dialogue to include Arthur location hint
  • Updated Maybelle dialogue for Wind Chime puzzle hint
  • Updated Herbert dialogue for Stepping Stones puzzle
  • Changed Albert's shadow
  • Horace shop dialogue hint updated
  • Changed Mina's shadow
  • Updated Mitzi's dialogue to include Rainy Spell hint
  • Removed Old Caffi Interaction and Popup in Rainbow Ridge
  • Added additional dialog to Spring Parcel Recipient in Rainbow Ridge to allow interaction when Quest not active.
  • Fixed Collider Size on Road Closed sign in Summer Glades to prevent looping dialog.
  • Lilypad Moved Egg thieves to make it slightly easier to find them.
  • Fixed Snowy Gift quest - unable to give character the snowball.
  • DrizzleWitch - Foot holder - added additional dialogue option for non-quest dialog.
  • Haunted Hollow Sculpture quest fixed issue with foot holder dialogue being repeated after completion.
  • Fixed Pagination Update in Journal Cookbook - was not updating on reopening journal.
  • Drizzlewitch fixed issue with head and leg not spawning if player leaves area.
  • Fixed Quest name issue for laughing Resident + correct quest name and quest states with chemist
  • Beachball - fixed quest continuation bug
  • Haunted Hollow Sign and Road Closed Sign overlap resulting in Dialog loop
  • Adagio Fruit NPC missing NPC Name
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.