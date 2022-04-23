Bug Fixes 01

- Replace Spring Band shadow sprites
- Starpoint Bat animation timing corrected.
- Reduced cooking game duration to 30 seconds from 45 seconds
- Corrected Spring Meadows Road Closed sign dialog.
- Removed Gavins duplicate shadow.
- Fixed Rosie - Fix the Bike dialog - preventing parcel notification from firing early.
- Added additional tutorial information to Witty Letter at start.
- Added quest check and reset for Mitzie - Light the town lights.
- Fixed Audio bug when walking through multiple Rustling Plants.
- Changed starting windchime colour to blue - 79FFF7
- Changed starting tile colour to slightly pink - FACFF2
- Changed shadows on Hide n Seek crew in Spring Meadows
- Astor's shadow position moved down
- Changed shadows on Hide n Seek crew in Town
- Changed bandstand shadows
- Corrected Misaligned Bush circle collider in Spring Meadows
- Adjusted Crop Detection in Old Forest Gardens.
- Corrected grammatical error in Rennie dialog.
- Updated Sterling's dialogue to include map hint
- Updated Gavin dialogue to include Arthur location hint
- Updated Maybelle dialogue for Wind Chime puzzle hint
- Updated Herbert dialogue for Stepping Stones puzzle
- Changed Albert's shadow
- Horace shop dialogue hint updated
- Changed Mina's shadow
- Updated Mitzi's dialogue to include Rainy Spell hint
- Removed Old Caffi Interaction and Popup in Rainbow Ridge
- Added additional dialog to Spring Parcel Recipient in Rainbow Ridge to allow interaction when Quest not active.
- Fixed Collider Size on Road Closed sign in Summer Glades to prevent looping dialog.
- Lilypad Moved Egg thieves to make it slightly easier to find them.
- Fixed Snowy Gift quest - unable to give character the snowball.
- DrizzleWitch - Foot holder - added additional dialogue option for non-quest dialog.
- Haunted Hollow Sculpture quest fixed issue with foot holder dialogue being repeated after completion.
- Fixed Pagination Update in Journal Cookbook - was not updating on reopening journal.
- Drizzlewitch fixed issue with head and leg not spawning if player leaves area.
- Fixed Quest name issue for laughing Resident + correct quest name and quest states with chemist
- Beachball - fixed quest continuation bug
- Haunted Hollow Sign and Road Closed Sign overlap resulting in Dialog loop
- Adagio Fruit NPC missing NPC Name
Dragon Caffi update for 23 April 2022
Bug Fixes 01
