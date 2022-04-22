Cue Club 2 Update #99

Hi Everyone,
Today's build addresses a handful of items covering multiplayer, AI players and controls. Thank you for providing feedback through the forums and we hope you enjoy these latest improvements to the game.
MULTIPLAYER
-
Improved connectivity in multiplayer and fixed some recent server issues that may have prevented some matches from completing.
-
Fixed an issue where replaying your opponents' shot did not always produce the same result as the original shot.
A.I. PLAYERS
-
Slightly improved AI potting ability over the 5 difficulty levels.
-
Improved overall balance of AI difficulty between pool and snooker games.
CONTROLS
-
'B' key now enabled to reposition the cue ball when player has ball in hand, and fast aiming control method is turned off.
-
Increased outer table boundaries of aiming target when using cursor keys or WASD keys for fine movement control in 2D mode.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
