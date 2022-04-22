 Skip to content

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 22 April 2022

Cue Club 2 Update #99

Share · View all patches · Build 8605769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Today's build addresses a handful of items covering multiplayer, AI players and controls. Thank you for providing feedback through the forums and we hope you enjoy these latest improvements to the game.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Improved connectivity in multiplayer and fixed some recent server issues that may have prevented some matches from completing.

  • Fixed an issue where replaying your opponents' shot did not always produce the same result as the original shot.

A.I. PLAYERS

  • Slightly improved AI potting ability over the 5 difficulty levels.

  • Improved overall balance of AI difficulty between pool and snooker games.

CONTROLS

  • 'B' key now enabled to reposition the cue ball when player has ball in hand, and fast aiming control method is turned off.

  • Increased outer table boundaries of aiming target when using cursor keys or WASD keys for fine movement control in 2D mode.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

Changed files in this update

Cue Club 2 Content Depot 366691
  • Loading history…
