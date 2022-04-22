Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.18

Hello fellow model builders! 👋
Today we are launching a smaller update with fixes related to Steam Achievements, smaller UI changes, and some of the quests. Here’s the full list of what’s new:
USER INTERFACE / SETTINGS
- Added FAQ section in the Main Menu and pause menu
- Added ability to change the frequency at which the paintbrush is applying the color on the model
- Added pop-up regarding feedback survey after a player spends a certain amount of time in-game
- Gamma can now be changed in settings
GAMEPLAY
- Improved the way how the painting score is calculated after finishing the model
- Elements during “Joy hints at problems” quest can now be correctly searched for after disassembling the model
- During quest “Modeler society competition”, the story models can now update checkbox in objectives
- Story models bought from Shop app can now be put on auction
BUG FIXES
- Elements in manual are now correctly named during “Joy hints at problems” quest
- Paintbrush tip no longer changes after modifying size parameter
- Achievement “He has an 80-foot tarantula!” can now be achieved properly
- Camera can no longer go under the table while changing workspace
- Base from Human Female Fighter model is now highlighted correctly in manuals
- Fixed issue with spruces that could be incorrectly oriented after taking it out of the storage
Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
