 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Model Builder update for 22 April 2022

Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.18

Share · View all patches · Build 8605465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow model builders! 👋

Today we are launching a smaller update with fixes related to Steam Achievements, smaller UI changes, and some of the quests. Here’s the full list of what’s new:

USER INTERFACE / SETTINGS
  • Added FAQ section in the Main Menu and pause menu
  • Added ability to change the frequency at which the paintbrush is applying the color on the model
  • Added pop-up regarding feedback survey after a player spends a certain amount of time in-game
  • Gamma can now be changed in settings
GAMEPLAY
  • Improved the way how the painting score is calculated after finishing the model
  • Elements during “Joy hints at problems” quest can now be correctly searched for after disassembling the model
  • During quest “Modeler society competition”, the story models can now update checkbox in objectives
  • Story models bought from Shop app can now be put on auction
BUG FIXES
  • Elements in manual are now correctly named during “Joy hints at problems” quest
  • Paintbrush tip no longer changes after modifying size parameter
  • Achievement “He has an 80-foot tarantula!” can now be achieved properly
  • Camera can no longer go under the table while changing workspace
  • Base from Human Female Fighter model is now highlighted correctly in manuals
  • Fixed issue with spruces that could be incorrectly oriented after taking it out of the storage

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

GET MODEL BUILDER

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

GET FREE FROSTPUNK DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938590/Model_Builder_Frostpunk_DLC/

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok

Changed files in this update

Model Builder Content Depot 1164251
  • Loading history…
Model Builder: Frostpunk DLC (1938590) - magazyn zawartości Depot 1938590
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.