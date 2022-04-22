SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.5.46714

I'm running out of joke lines about how we always have a hotfix for a patch but nonetheless here we are:
- Fixed the bug that caused crashes on puppet spawn.
- Fixed the bug where arrows and bolts would spawn an incorrect amount.
- Fixed the bug where car mechanic audio would not play.
- Fixed the bug where player was able to remove the clip from M1 when the M1 was holstered.
- Fixed the wrong base selling price for small fish hook.
- Fixed the bug where player was unable to destroy base building elements in singleplayer.
- Fixed an issue with the EconomyOverride.json file where prices were applied to all traders instead of only specific ones.
- Level design fixes.
Changed files in this update