SCUM update for 22 April 2022

SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.5.46714

I'm running out of joke lines about how we always have a hotfix for a patch but nonetheless here we are:

  • Fixed the bug that caused crashes on puppet spawn.
  • Fixed the bug where arrows and bolts would spawn an incorrect amount.
  • Fixed the bug where car mechanic audio would not play.
  • Fixed the bug where player was able to remove the clip from M1 when the M1 was holstered.
  • Fixed the wrong base selling price for small fish hook.
  • Fixed the bug where player was unable to destroy base building elements in singleplayer.
  • Fixed an issue with the EconomyOverride.json file where prices were applied to all traders instead of only specific ones.
  • Level design fixes.

