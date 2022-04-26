UPDATE: Allocated switch next to free track can now be deallocated with right click
UPDATE: Localizations (cs: tutorials; de: tutorials, ui; fr: ui; ja-JP: ui; zh-Hans: ui)
FIX: Finishing Rush Hour wave 10 displayed wave 11/10
FIX: Keybind could contain the same modifier key twice
FIX: Trains could be accepted on platforms without a sink```
Rail Route update for 26 April 2022
Hotfix 1.4.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
