- Quick fix for silliness with the starting dropzone alignment
- Fixed lots of Japanese loc garbling. Particular thanks to Clocq for their work on this!
- Console slot now allows stackables.
- Fix for insane bug where game became unresponsive when you alt-tabbed out of the Mansus. (I caused this bug.)
- Applied kibble to cat bowl to shut up cat. You don't think that's a bug but then you don't have to listen to this monster.
Cultist Simulator update for 26 April 2022
2022.4.s.1 SARGASSO
