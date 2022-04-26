 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 26 April 2022

2022.4.s.1 SARGASSO

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quick fix for silliness with the starting dropzone alignment
  • Fixed lots of Japanese loc garbling. Particular thanks to Clocq for their work on this!
  • Console slot now allows stackables.
  • Fix for insane bug where game became unresponsive when you alt-tabbed out of the Mansus. (I caused this bug.)
  • Applied kibble to cat bowl to shut up cat. You don't think that's a bug but then you don't have to listen to this monster.

