V0.9.4 Update Log

Story Mode
There's a strong demand from a lot of players to learn about the backstories of the characters, so we decided to lower the threshold for Story Mode, and make access to it easier!
- How to Unlock Story Mode now: Clear any roguelike level with a character to unlock his/her Story Mode
- Where to find Story Mode: Main Menu - Story Mode
- Other changes: We have temporarily turned off the character clue system to keep the game running smoothly. But don't worry! Your clue collection progress will NOT be wiped. After the game gets out of Early Access, we will have a more fun and meaningful collection feedback system (with new content as well!) ready for you guys upon our full release!
Bugfix
- Fixed the bug where a resurrected partner leads to incorrect partner deck display.
- Fixed slight discrepancies in size and transparency for cards in hand.
- Fixed the bug where some cards apply effects that don't match the description when the target's Strength drops to below zero.
- Fixed incorrect display of the mouse in some cases.
- Corrected the effect of the talent "Iron Arm" to match its description.
- Fixed the animation for when playing the card "Destiny".
Effect Adjustment
- Attach Rune can no longer be attached to Attack cards that attack two times.
- Talents now can be triggered by gaining gold from discarding items.
- Buff "Restricted" will now count cards played automatically.
- Talent "Fancy Dance" now deals damage for multiple times when discarding multiple cards at once.
Other Optimization
- [Art] Optimized the animation of the flame on Daniel's palm.
- [Art] Optimized the card attachment page.
- [Text & Localization] Thanks to feedback from the community, we have fixed some text errors and polished texts in different languages.
- [UI] You can now view your deck when selecting cards during battle.
Changed files in this update