New friendship options & background visuals

The game feels already a pretty complete and pleasurable, but there’s still a number of smaller features we want to add, so we remain in Early Access for now. If you have any ideas or suggestions, feel free to post them as comments here.
- Certain locations now show a hint about the feelings originating from these locations
- All very good friends (the highest friendship level) can be now visited
- Added 13 new background images for visitable locations
- Added 2 new achievements, related to new traits of Andre and Charles
- Added visual “liquid fill” progression bars to traits, habits and addictions
- Updated loss condition sounds
Balance/Fixes
- Rebalanced alcohol consumption effects
- Rebalanced location visiting result chances
- Significantly optimized game loading times
- Fixed Alcoholic Downfall not triggering after drinking alcohol and losing sanity/health
- Made sure that receiving consumable medicines gives also the consume action
- Fixed issues that prevented advancing certain victory ideas or victory plans
P.s. Check out these fancy medicines if you haven't seen them ingame yet:
Changed files in this update