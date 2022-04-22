 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ShiningBlade update for 22 April 2022

Updata 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8604957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.5
RPG Fight

20220422

Changed files in this update

Depot 1636971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1636972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.