This update includes the following changes:
• New game option available for changing the dialogue text speed
• Fix for the desktop cursor sometimes not being hidden on Mac
• Fixes for character animation blending and some missing animations
• Improvements to character shadows
• Fixes for some dialogue text and text formatting
• Fix for which dialogues trigger the "Lie, Cheat, Steal" challenge
• Adjustments to world collision
Sumire update for 25 April 2022
Patch Notes 1.1.3
This update includes the following changes:
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update