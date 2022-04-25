 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Sumire update for 25 April 2022

Patch Notes 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8604766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes the following changes:
• New game option available for changing the dialogue text speed
• Fix for the desktop cursor sometimes not being hidden on Mac
• Fixes for character animation blending and some missing animations
• Improvements to character shadows
• Fixes for some dialogue text and text formatting
• Fix for which dialogues trigger the "Lie, Cheat, Steal" challenge
• Adjustments to world collision

Changed files in this update

Sumire Content Depot 1335231
  • Loading history…
Sumire Content Mac Depot 1335232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.