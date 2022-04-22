Update v0.8.16

NEW
- New island: Golem Eye;
- New enemies: Pirates. These hungry for treasure thugs will attack you on sight, so be really careful around them!
- We've also added a new type of treasure - Pirate Treasure.
CHNAGES
- Treasure map now requires 10 instead of 16 pieces to create;
- Spiders will now move their numerous legs faster;
FIXES
- Fixed a number of sound bugs, which made our wild creatures sound weird;
- Fixed UI for Sailing Map;
- Fixed collision of the biggest spider;
- Fixed interactable objects not being visible during Winter;
- Fixed some texts for Skills;
- Fixed missing fuel costs and boa Damage when travelling, if you have a higher level exploration skill;
- Fixed a possible problem of missing the very first quest if you save the game before actually moving you character for the first time;
