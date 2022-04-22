 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 22 April 2022

Update v0.8.16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • New island: Golem Eye;
  • New enemies: Pirates. These hungry for treasure thugs will attack you on sight, so be really careful around them!
  • We've also added a new type of treasure - Pirate Treasure.

CHNAGES

  • Treasure map now requires 10 instead of 16 pieces to create;
  • Spiders will now move their numerous legs faster;

FIXES

  • Fixed a number of sound bugs, which made our wild creatures sound weird;
  • Fixed UI for Sailing Map;
  • Fixed collision of the biggest spider;
  • Fixed interactable objects not being visible during Winter;
  • Fixed some texts for Skills;
  • Fixed missing fuel costs and boa Damage when travelling, if you have a higher level exploration skill;
  • Fixed a possible problem of missing the very first quest if you save the game before actually moving you character for the first time;
