B.I.O.T.A. patch 1.01 is now available

Hey everyone!

Thank you for your ongoing support! We encourage you to keep playing B.I.O.T.A. and let us know what you think about it, whether it’s in the forums, Steam reviews, or on our Discord server.

We’re very grateful for the constant feedback and bug reports. We’re working on bug fixes and making the game even better.

Here’s the list of major changes introduced in the 1.01 version:

New messages for can’t-save triggers. Now you will know exactly what’s stopping you from saving the game, whether there are enemies nearby, bullets flying around, or other threats.

The can’t-save zones have been perfected. Cases have been tweaked zone-by-zone. Now you should be able to save unless you are close to a trap.

Markers for key cards and viridium containers have been added to the map (dot-shaped markers) This change should account for better navigation throughout the game.

Windowed mode was added in the settings menu. Windowed mode was available through a hidden command (Ctrl+1). But now it’s visible in the settings for everyone who prefers windowed mode over fullscreen!

Fixed a bug that prevents collecting 2 specimens in the sub-area. You haven’t been the only ones squashing (alien) bugs this week.

Added an autosave point after switching off the reactor. For extra safety.

We’re constantly going through the feedback and we encourage you to share your impressions and recommend us to your friends. We’re also grateful for every Steam review as they help us get in front of more players and keep us going!

