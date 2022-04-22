Version 4.3.10, Dens & Denial

Dev Notes
- Our upcoming major update is beginning to take shape! But it is not yet finished, so here’s some pretty things for you to enjoy in the meantime.
- MVP of this build is Amon Ra, for making us another beautiful animated scene, and a whole host of new character animations.
Features
- Scene: During Chanwe’s conversion, you have the opportunity to take her down a different path (Dreamweaver choice).
- Art: Heloise’s wolf tribe fate (Lubbio).
- Art: Variations for Mina’s ‘paying rent’ scenes for her other states of dress (three variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Naho’s various doggy-style activities, remastered (many variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Shock and pain emote portraits for Chanwe (three variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Heloise’s fall from grace, animated (four variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Chanwe’s idle animations, broken variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Chanwe’s idle animations, nude variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Cuchilla’s idle animations, remastered (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Cuchilla’s idle animations, stripped variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Zizeryx’s idle animations, censored variant (Amon Ra).
- Voice: Darja’s kobold fate (Suki).
- Voice: Darja’s wolf tribe fate (Suki).
- Voice: The rest of Maelys’s plan to fix everything (Catkit).
Tweaks
- Translations that have fallen out of date, and which we have nobody available to maintain, have been removed from the game’s options. If you would like to help translate Ravager into your native language, please volunteer on our Discord server!
- It is no longer possible to make a choice in Power Fantasy mode that will result in a game over.
- Chanwe will not engage in a post-conversion dickfest unless you encourage her to do so.
- Chanwe’s post-conversion discussion will take into account the circumstances of her conversion.
- You may tell Heloise you have a history of impregnating others, even if such previous efforts were abortive.
- Maelys’s outdated nude sprite has been deprecated, in favour of her ‘stripped’ sprite.
- Maelys’s plan to Fix Everything has been added to the Gallery.
- Rhyll makes it clearer that he expects to be paid in more than just glory or power.
- You do not need to visit captive Marie-Anne before sending her to Breaker’s chamber.
- You do not need to strip Mina on the roads if you plan to exact an alternative toll.
- Stage direction during Mina’s paizuri scenes has been adjusted slightly.
- Zizeryx has got its censor bar back, if you’re playing with Intersex content disabled. If you have Intersex content enabled, Ziz still appears in its full glory.
Fixes
- Chanwe’s repeat lessons are labeled more accurately.
- Minor clipping issues on the kobold guard animations have been removed.
- Repeatedly visiting Malagar no longer puts you at risk of a recursion error.
- Malagar will not wake up the player at the beginning of Act IV, or present his plans for the swamp at the war council, if you have mistreated his niece.
- Malice’s introductory dream cannot be seen if her mother is dead.
- Steam only: Malice’s visit to Malagar counts towards the Attentive Father achievement.
- Steam only: The Attentive Father achievement triggers more consistently after viewing Malice’s third parenting scene.
- After storming off in the wake of the Other Heist, Mina will no longer come crawling back as though nothing has happened.
- Mina will get properly messy after paying her toll on the roads.
- Naho names herself more consistently if first encountered during Act IV.
- Naho can be sent to Breaker’s chamber if you captured her during Act IV.
- Text pauses more consistently appear after their attendant full stop.
- Assorted improvements to text, grammar, and stage direction.
- And everything found in the playtest. Thank you, playtesters!
Changed files in this update