Doomsday Hunters update for 22 April 2022

Update 15: New Guns

Update 15: New Guns

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, here's a next update. So, you asked for it and so we listened: you can once again obtain classes before the fight - look on the first island.
We also hopefully fixed a number of nasty bugs. But most importantly, we have finished adding all the guns we planned for this game with all the graphics including all 16-sided rotations (huge work!).
Peace!

