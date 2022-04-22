Hi everyone, here's a next update. So, you asked for it and so we listened: you can once again obtain classes before the fight - look on the first island.
We also hopefully fixed a number of nasty bugs. But most importantly, we have finished adding all the guns we planned for this game with all the graphics including all 16-sided rotations (huge work!).
Peace!
Update 15: New Guns
