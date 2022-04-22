 Skip to content

Workshop Simulator update for 22 April 2022

Hotfix 1.21

Share · View all patches · Build 8604448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.21 - Small but essential

Hello! Today we're delivering a small fix. It's small but colorful :D. Here's what we've changed:

  • Added missing colors palette for the spray can tool

We will be back with a new patch containing even more fixes and improvements!

