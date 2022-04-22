 Skip to content

Prison Life update for 22 April 2022

Update 0.5 - Cosmetic Update, Daily Quests, Crate Drops

New

  • 35 new cool skins(hats/heads) that can be obtainable by crates for free!
  • Skin Crates(no key required)
  • Daily Quests
  • Crate Drops at the end of games
  • There is sound when getting a new message

Changed

  • You will receive little penalty for leaving due to connection issues with the server
  • AFK kick time was drasticily increased in lobby(2->5 minutes)

Fixed

  • Sometimes players(and their pets) will be visible while escaped
  • In some cases you could take items from loot while in solitary
  • You won't be stuck in plants now

Crate Drops

Note that there are few things that affect the chances of crate drops

  • Communicating with other players via chat will increase the chances of drops.
  • Being toxic/getting kicked/getting reported(not in yet) will result in you getting fewer crates.
  • At the end of the game you'll see all the drops that players in your game got.

Daily Quests

You will be able to complete a random quest a day and get a crate.

Media




