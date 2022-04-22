Update 0.5 - Cosmetic Update, Daily Quests, Crate Drops

New
- 35 new cool skins(hats/heads) that can be obtainable by crates for free!
- Skin Crates(no key required)
- Daily Quests
- Crate Drops at the end of games
- There is sound when getting a new message
Changed
- You will receive little penalty for leaving due to connection issues with the server
- AFK kick time was drasticily increased in lobby(2->5 minutes)
Fixed
- Sometimes players(and their pets) will be visible while escaped
- In some cases you could take items from loot while in solitary
- You won't be stuck in plants now
Crate Drops
Note that there are few things that affect the chances of crate drops
- Communicating with other players via chat will increase the chances of drops.
- Being toxic/getting kicked/getting reported(not in yet) will result in you getting fewer crates.
- At the end of the game you'll see all the drops that players in your game got.
Daily Quests
You will be able to complete a random quest a day and get a crate.
Media
Changed files in this update