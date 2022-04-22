 Skip to content

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout update for 22 April 2022

FALL GUYS IS 60% OFF NOW!!!

Wow... We're 60% off right now?

I hope my boss doesn't hear about this...

You might wanna act fast, I think my manager is onto me... Don't tell 'em I sent you!

See you in the Blunderdome!

