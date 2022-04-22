Patch 0.18.9

Changes:
- Income earned from Council Members is increased from 15 to 80 gold per Intelligence, and Treasurers increased from 20 to 100 gold per Luck.
- Ransom amount changed from 1k gold per villager level, to the villager's current experience / 3 million multiplied by 50k.
- Wages, Rent and Income are now processed every 10 minutes instead of 30 minutes, to prevent the deliberate switching of jobs to get extra income.
Fixes:
- Player characters were not having the correct amount of stats gained from every skill level.
- Pack horse inventories were being cleared by the 5-minute offline timer.
