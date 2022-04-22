 Skip to content

Coronation update for 22 April 2022

Patch 0.18.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8604035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Income earned from Council Members is increased from 15 to 80 gold per Intelligence, and Treasurers increased from 20 to 100 gold per Luck.
  • Ransom amount changed from 1k gold per villager level, to the villager's current experience / 3 million multiplied by 50k.
  • Wages, Rent and Income are now processed every 10 minutes instead of 30 minutes, to prevent the deliberate switching of jobs to get extra income.

Fixes:

  • Player characters were not having the correct amount of stats gained from every skill level.
  • Pack horse inventories were being cleared by the 5-minute offline timer.
