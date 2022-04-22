 Skip to content

Bone Mayhem update for 22 April 2022

22.04.2022 Update

Build 8603883

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Various improvements:
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Buff generator visually updated.
  • Active aptitude 'Thorns' visually updated.
  • Motion blur added (as a setting of it in menu).
Rebalance:
  • Various balance changes.
  • Range weapon Laser now require +35% more ammo to keep it live.
  • Explosive modification 'Mine' Replaced with 'Radiation Print' (Spawn Radiation area after explosion, if there was enemies).
  • Explosive modification 'Safety' improved: now will turn bomb into mine, if there no enemies around and player in area of effect.
  • Laser's modification 'Slow Down' replaced with 'Wind Wall' (Create wind wall around player while laser exist; Wall will damage all overlapped enemies constantly).
New content:
  • 'Thorns' now have new modification 'Path' (Thorns now will be turning into direction of near enemies).
  • Level 06 rebuilded (third iteration).
  • Level 16 rebuilded.
