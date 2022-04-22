22.04.2022 Update

Various improvements:
- Various bug fixes.
- Buff generator visually updated.
- Active aptitude 'Thorns' visually updated.
- Motion blur added (as a setting of it in menu).
Rebalance:
- Various balance changes.
- Range weapon Laser now require +35% more ammo to keep it live.
- Explosive modification 'Mine' Replaced with 'Radiation Print' (Spawn Radiation area after explosion, if there was enemies).
- Explosive modification 'Safety' improved: now will turn bomb into mine, if there no enemies around and player in area of effect.
- Laser's modification 'Slow Down' replaced with 'Wind Wall' (Create wind wall around player while laser exist; Wall will damage all overlapped enemies constantly).
New content:
- 'Thorns' now have new modification 'Path' (Thorns now will be turning into direction of near enemies).
- Level 06 rebuilded (third iteration).
- Level 16 rebuilded.
