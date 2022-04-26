 Skip to content

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon update for 26 April 2022

THAWFEST IS HERE!

As the last of the snow melts from the roofs and streets of Berk, Vikings from all walks of life are gearing up to celebrate another year of peace between Dragons and their Trainers. Tuck away the snow shovels and break out the sweatbands because Thawfest has arrived!

Thawfest Event:

  • New Hybrid Dragon - Zipplewraith and Zipplewraith Titan
  • Help Snotlout prepare for the biggest parade yet in a new Thawfest story quest.
  • The Thawfest Maze is returning with improvements made to the Tidal and Stoker Class chambers.
  • 8 returning Daily Quests.
  • 5 new Stable Quests.
  • 5 new Thawfest Skins for the Skrillnapper, Chimeragon, Cavern Crasher, Dreadstrider, and Hushboggle.
  • 6 new Thawfest Saddles for the Hushboggle, Ridgesnipper, Seastormer, Slitherwing, Chimeragon, and Cavern Crasher.
  • Zipplewraith Epic and Legendary Battle Axes.
  • A new farm animal has come to campus, the Brown Owl.
  • Acquire Thawfest themed kites to soar on your Farm.
  • Collect Medals to obtain exclusive event rewards!

General:

  • Both the Zipplewraith and its Titan form will be available to play in Dragon Tactics along with 2 new Dragon tactics levels.
  • The Sweet Death Devilish Dervish, Mudraker, and Shovelhelm are available in Dragon Tactics.
  • Sound and Music sliders have been included in settings.
  • Improvements have been made to our password management and security, making it easier to create stronger passwords for your Viking account.

