Update 1.0
Anti-Trolling Fixes
New Content:
Added new Theater playing The Three Stooges Remastered
Fixes:
- Fixed login screen music to loop and lowered the volume slightly
- Fixed theater entrance collider in the lobby
- Fixed some clipping in the lobby and bathrooms
- Raised the movie screens in the theaters higher to avoid trolls in front of the screen
- Changed the movie clip in the lobby
- Removed Trading (until fixed)
- Moved party invite UI and unblocked the controller when being invited
- Increased size of some item drops
- Fixed hat clipping on some hats
- Optimized the game a bit to increase performance
- Made Fame EXP gain slower (leveling was way too fast)
- Lowered pizza Fame EXP gain from 1000 to 100
- Other miscellaneous bug fixes
Changed files in this update