Movie Quest update for 22 April 2022

22 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0

Anti-Trolling Fixes

New Content:

Added new Theater playing The Three Stooges Remastered

Fixes:

  • Fixed login screen music to loop and lowered the volume slightly
  • Fixed theater entrance collider in the lobby
  • Fixed some clipping in the lobby and bathrooms
  • Raised the movie screens in the theaters higher to avoid trolls in front of the screen
  • Changed the movie clip in the lobby
  • Removed Trading (until fixed)
  • Moved party invite UI and unblocked the controller when being invited
  • Increased size of some item drops
  • Fixed hat clipping on some hats
  • Optimized the game a bit to increase performance
  • Made Fame EXP gain slower (leveling was way too fast)
  • Lowered pizza Fame EXP gain from 1000 to 100
  • Other miscellaneous bug fixes

