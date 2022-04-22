 Skip to content

Godlike Burger update for 22 April 2022

Player feedback hotfix

Greetings aspiring Space Chefs,

thank you for playing Godlike Burger! Thanks to your feedback we were able to tackle some elusive issues that evaded our thorough testing efforts.
This quick hotfix contains the following changes:

  • fixed: potential endless loop for cockroach special event
  • fixed: black screen upon entering game
  • fixed: potential issue with switching between different displays
  • improved: japanese localization

We're still working on some other improvements, so stay tuned.

Happy grilling!
Team Liquid Pug & Daedalic Entertainment

