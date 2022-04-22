 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 22 April 2022

1.2.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8602783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Master Sai slicing collision

Performance

  • Improved performance when spawning Sais
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.