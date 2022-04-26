 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Conan Chop Chop update for 26 April 2022

Conan Chop Chop April Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8602755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue affecting specific world regions from successfully establishing an online multiplayer lobby when using the 'Best' region.
  • Fixed an issue where the player character's blood would change color.
  • Fixed an issue where allocated skill points would be removed from the player account after they were awarded (visual).
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Skill Point Reset' message would not trigger after updating the application build version from TU2.
  • Fixed an issue where users would become soft-locked after they 'Quit to Main Menu' after defeating any Boss, then selected 'Continue' and returned into their saved run.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'in-game account picker' would not correctly update the 'EXP bar' and 'Skill Points' if there was no account signed-in on the system.
  • Fixed an issue where a connected controller would permanently hide the mouse in game, regardless of the current active input.
  • Fixed an issue where the accompanying VFX for 'BurstingWithAmmo' and 'Party Punch' would not trigger.
  • Fixed an issue where the title would rarely fail to register the 'game over' state for all users after they've been defeated in a run.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Degrade Armor Quality' VFX would trigger for all users within multiplayer sessions.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Pict slam attack' would still occur and apply damage after the enemies death.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Spider Brain' enemy would not destroy itself in all cases (on attach, etc).
  • Fixed an issue where the directionality of player attacks were not always accurate with your stick direction.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Charm Swap Icons' would become corrupt if the user rapidly swapped charms.
  • Fixed an issue where rarely no explosions would trigger during multiplayer sessions.
  • Fixed an issue where rarely 'Slimey Boy' and 'Chicken Champ' familiars would duplicate.
  • Fixed various Audio issue(s) within the title and added some missing sounds to the title.
  • Fixed various VFX issue(s) within the title and amended layering issues that impacted gameplay.
  • Fixed various platform specific issue(s) that required global ingestion across all console platform & PC builds.

  • Updates made to the 'EXP earnt' formula to improve user experience.
  • Updates made to make the 'Snake Door' cutscene skippable at the beginning of a new run.
  • Updates made to on screen messaging regarding the 'Charm Swapping' feature.
  • Updates made to 'Belit' character art (visual).
  • Updates made to 'Mystic Pillars' readability throughout the game (visual).
  • Updates made to 'Spike Traps' readability in all dungeons (visual).
  • Updates made to 'Tutorial' around breakable items and character ultimates.
  • Updates made to 'Tutorial' reminder prompt for user's that were confused about how to progress through certain tutorial segments.
  • Updates made to 'Tutorial - Blacksmith' to have more obvious messaging that user's need to 'Hold A'.
  • Updates made to 'Post Match Summary' for local multiplayer users; EXP earnt by local client's will now be shown to be given to the primary player.
  • Updates made to aid clearer differentiation between player characters in multiplayer sessions (visual).
  • Updates made to clearly message how the 'Blacksmith' and 'Steelfire' works in multiplayer sessions for Clients.
  • Updates made to 'Sand Ghoul Bombers' bomb hitbox that were previously larger than what the VFX indicated.
  • Updates made to the 'Silver Chest' hitbox size.
  • Updates made to grey out the HUD of downed allies.
  • Updates made to various on-screen messages throughout the title, these updates included the improvement of messaging such as "losing progress" when starting a new run.

Changed files in this update

Conan Chop Chop Content Depot 1061881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.