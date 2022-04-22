DEAD CIDE CLUB’s Closed Beta has just begun!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

DEAD CIDE CLUB is a side-scroll battle royal shooter that allows you to build your strategy with various weapons, including special weapons, based on a fast tempo. Read the enemy's mind and take action first.

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4/22 10PM ~ 4/26 2AM

*Battle Royal Mode

Remove all enemies from the map and become the last one standing.

*BeHolder mode

Set the rules as you like, select a map and hold a competition. The fate of the contestants is in your hands.

*Customizing

From the dinosaur you want to pet to a horse's head, you can customize and style your character any which way you want.

*Hideout

Hideout is not just a place to stay. Instead, find your favorite furniture and props, organize, and decorate the space whichever way you’d like.