DEAD CIDE CLUB’s Closed Beta has just begun!

DEAD CIDE CLUB is a side-scroll battle royal shooter that allows you to build your strategy with various weapons, including special weapons, based on a fast tempo. Read the enemy's mind and take action first.
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4/22 10PM ~ 4/26 2AM
*Battle Royal Mode
Remove all enemies from the map and become the last one standing.
*BeHolder mode
Set the rules as you like, select a map and hold a competition. The fate of the contestants is in your hands.
*Customizing
From the dinosaur you want to pet to a horse's head, you can customize and style your character any which way you want.
*Hideout
Hideout is not just a place to stay. Instead, find your favorite furniture and props, organize, and decorate the space whichever way you’d like.
Changed depots in test branch