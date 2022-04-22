Noble Fates 0.25.0.31 Released!

Hot Fix
Finally fix the get_belonging crash!
Roofs Toggle
[Z] now toggles roofs
There's also a button below the layer controls
Performance
Improve performance during the Guided Experience```
