 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

GUNZO! update for 22 April 2022

Username update for multiplayer

Share · View all patches · Build 8601657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer now accesses your steam name and uses it as your multiplayer username and there are now name tags in game.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.